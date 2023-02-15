 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
High price market likely to be launched in power exchanges next month

Feb 15, 2023 / 08:07 PM IST

The government intends to roll out HP-DAM soon so as to meet the spurt in power demand that is expected during the summer months. In April-May last year, many states in the country faced hours of outages because of an unrelenting surge in power demand due to a sudden heatwave, rapid economic recovery and shortage of coal to generate power.

The much awaited high price market segment is likely to be rolled out in the power exchanges next month (March, 2023), two senior officials privy to the development told Moneycontrol on February 15.

India has three power exchanges where buying and selling of electricity takes places electronically. When power demand soared last year from mid-March due to a sudden heatwave, the price of spot electricity in these bourses went up to Rs 20 per unit. So, in April, 2022, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) introduced a price cap of Rs 12 per unit across all market segments in the power exchanges.

While the price cap has ensured that the spot prices in the power exchanges remain within Rs 12 per unit, the fallout of this has been that the power generators having a high variable cost are unable to participate in the market.

Now once the high price market segment opens up gas-based power generators, imported coal based power plants and even renewable energy with storage will get to trade electricity in this contract.