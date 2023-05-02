 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt toughens stance on delayed renewable energy projects, extensions only on merit

Sweta Goswami
May 02, 2023 / 09:54 PM IST

Extension on the scheduled date of commissioning of solar or hybrid projects will be examined on a case-by-case basis. If found that adequate measures such as land acquisition or placing orders for modules have not been done as yet, then the entire project will be liable for cancellation, the MNRE stated.

Renewable energy projects that were bid before March 9, 2021, will be given extension for completion only on merit.

The central government has come out with a clarification that an extension of the timeline for the completion of solar or hybrid projects for which bids were finalised before the announcement of the basic customs duty (BCD) on modules may not be given to all the affected project developers.

Projects, where the government finds that measures taken by the developer towards its implementation were inadequate, will be cancelled, it said. On February 15, the government issued an order stating that if any renewable energy project is not completed by the prescribed date of completion, then its bank guarantee would be encashed and the developer blacklisted for a period of three to five years after asking him/her to show cause.

On March 9, 2021, the Centre announced that from April 1, 2022, any import of solar PV modules would attract BCD of 40 percent and import of solar PV cells would attract BCD of 25 percent. The move affected solar projects of about 26,000 MW because of which on December 29 last year, MNRE said the projects for which bids were submitted before March 9, 2021, will be given the time for completion of the project up to March 2024.

In the latest order issued on May 1, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said the extension provided to complete such renewable energy projects is "not a general blanket extension". The government asked Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (REIAs) such as SECI, NTPC and NHPC to "diligently examine" every request received for seeking extension of such projects under this policy on a "case-to-case basis".