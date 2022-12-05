 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Discoms' aggregate technical & commercial losses down to 17% in FY22

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 02:56 PM IST

The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) lays down that funding under the scheme will be available only if the discom commits to an agreed loss reduction trajectory.

Aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses of power distribution utilities declined to 17 per cent in 2021-22 from 22 per cent in the previous year.

Reduction in AT&C losses improves finances of utilities (discoms), enabling them to better maintain the system and buy power as per requirement and benefit the consumers, a power ministry statement said.

The AT&C loss and ACS-ARR (Average Cost of Supply-Average Realizable Revenue) gap are key indicators of discoms' performance.

Ministry of Power has taken a number of measures to improve the performance of utilities, the statement said.

Preliminary analysis of data for 2021-22 of 56 discoms contributing to more than 96 per cent of input energy, indicates that AT&C losses have declined significantly to 17 per cent in FY2022 from 22 per cent in FY2021, it stated.

The reduction in AT&C losses has resulted in narrowing the gap between Average Cost of Supply (ACS) and Average Realizable Revenue (ARR).