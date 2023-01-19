 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cost of electricity on power exchanges hits upper circuit for record length of time

Sweta Goswami
Jan 19, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

Data showed that prices on the bourses remained at the upper limit for at least two weeks in December. The situation has continued into January, which has so far seen YoY growth of nearly 15 percent in demand, power ministry officials said.

The cost of electricity on power exchanges has remained at the upper circuit of Rs 12 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for a record length of time, from the last two weeks of December, owing to increased winter heating and robust industrial activity, the latest study by CRISIL Research has revealed.

Further, data showed that not only did prices on the bourses remain at the upper limit for at least two weeks in December, they also remained at Rs 12/kWh for longer parts of the day than usual. The situation has been no different in January as well.

Power exchanges are trading platforms where electricity is sold and bought between generation companies and distribution companies.

“Daily peak price discovered in day-ahead market (DAM) hit upper circuit of Rs 12/kWh in the last two weeks of December, 2022. Peak price has clung to the upper circuit into January (2023) as well, as supply has failed to meet increasing demand, which primarily came from heating requirement as prices started to touch upper circuit at 6:30 in the morning and continued till 11:45 AM,” stated the report, seen by Moneycontrol.

India’s peak power demand touched a record high of 216 GW in April 2022, up 6 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, as several regions in the North reeled under a severe heatwave. Industrial and manufacturing activities also contributed to the surge. In December, peak demand rose once again by a sharp 12 percent YoY and 9 percent month-on-month to 206 GW, this time because of increased heating following the onset of winter, as well as continued momentum in manufacturing activity, which rose to a 25-month high during the month.

Supply deficit impact