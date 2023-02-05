 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Yogi Adityanath: Lord Ram to take seat inside Ram Mandir as per fixed timeline

Moneycontrol News
Feb 05, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath talked about a series of issues ranging from law and order in the state to controversy over films.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File image)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on February 5 said Ram temple’s construction is already underway and Lord Ram will take a seat in the temple's sanctum sanctorum as per the fixed timeline.

“Lord Ram is going to take a seat after ages inside the temple. It will be a day of joy for India and the world. From January 1, 2024 devotees can pay obeisance,” said Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

On asked about the controversy over Ramcharitmanas, chief minister Yogi said whenever the Uttar Pradesh government brings a mega development project, people who believe in the division, not development, start making statements.

He said that such people want to divert attention from events like Global Investors Summit and G-20 Summit.