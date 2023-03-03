 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tipra Motha has a bright future in Tripura politics, say analysts

Mar 03, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

The new party has the potential to shape politics in Tripura if it continues to fight for the rights of the indigenous people, they say.

Tipra Motha led by royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma emerged as the second-largest party in Tripura. (Picture credit: @PradyotManikya Twitter account)

Tipra Motha, Tripura’s new political entrant that made a big-bang debut in the Assembly polls, has emerged as a strong opposition in the state with political observers saying that the party has a bright future in the tribal belt.

The party, led by royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on March 2, emerged as the second-largest party by winning 13 out of 42 seats in its maiden Assembly poll battle.

The party gave a tough fight to the candidates of BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) on eight seats besides clinching four Assembly seats where CPI(M) had strong support.

“In view of the results, Tipra Motha is the most energetic and best political force in the state. Within four years’ time, the party’s chief has taken the major political space,” said political commentator Sanjoy Hazarika.