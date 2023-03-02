 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SC decision step in the right direction: Former CEC Gopalaswami

Ranjit Bhushan
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:51 PM IST

New panel will get in more political input; the introduction of the leader of opposition will act as a bulwark against the frequent charge that the Election Commission and its officers are biased in favour of the government.

The Supreme Court (SC) order on the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs) is the right step forward.

Former CEC N Gopalaswami told Moneycontrol that the induction of the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha would help broaden the selection process, which is the right thing to do under the circumstances.

“Politicians have their ears to the ground because they meet so many people and their perspectives are very varied,” he said.

Gopalaswami served as India’s 15th CEC between June 2006 and April 2009.