Rahul Gandhi's conviction 'litmus test' for Indian judiciary, hope it will be reversed: Anand Sharma

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, the senior party spokesperson said though much has been said about the decision of conviction and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, it "is deeply flawed in law and in the Constitution".

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi's conviction and disqualification from Lok Sabha is "deeply flawed" in law and hoped it will be corrected as it will be a "litmus test" for the Indian judiciary.

"If the same yardstick were to be applied, perhaps the Indian Parliament would have been hollowed out. Most major leaders of political parties would have been out of Parliament for decades. That has not happened," he said.

"This will be a litmus test for the Indian judiciary too. I have no doubt that what is wrong will be corrected, a flawed decision in law will be reversed and I say that of my understanding in law and Constitution," Sharma said.