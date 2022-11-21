 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi takes yatra break to campaign in Gujarat, addresses 2 rallies today

Sohil Sehran
Nov 21, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST

According to an analyst, as the rallies are being held closer to the voting days, they have a larger impact

With just over a week left for the first phase of voting in Gujarat on December 1, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has hit the campaign trail looking to maximise gains in the stronghold of Saurashtra and give the party a fighting chance in South Gujarat.

Gandhi, who stayed away from campaigning in Himachal Pradesh, where voting was held on November 12,  and continued with Bharat Jodo Yatra will on November 21 address a rally at Panch Kakda village of Surat and another at Rajkot’s Shastri Maidan.

“The venues for Rahul Gandhi’s rallies were chosen by Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) almost a month ago to have maximum impact on the ground,”  said All India Congress Committee secretary charged with overseeing the campaign in the state BM Sandeep.

The party is banking on these meetings to cover two electorally important regions of Saurashtra and South Gujarat in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the BJP has been in power for 27 years now.

“A rally in Rajkot will cover our Saurashtra region, where the party has a strong hold. On the other hand, in the southern part, the Congress is emerging as a strong contender,” Sandeep said.

This is Gandhi’s first electoral engagement since the Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7. The yatra is on a two-day break and the march will resume in Madhya Pradesh on November 23, he added.