PM Modi to visit Gujarat on June 17 for two days, launch projects worth Rs 21,000 crores

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from June 17 to attend a number of programmes, including inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of projects worth over Rs 21,000 crore, his office said on Thursday.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped temple of Shree Kalika Mata at Pavagadh Hill on June 18, followed by his visit to Virasat Van.

He will also participate in Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan at Vadodara, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 21,000 crore, it added. Incidentally, Modi’s mother’s birthday also falls on June 18. He is likely to meet her to seek her blessings as she enters 100th year of her life, sources said.

The PMO said beneficiaries of various schemes of the government will participate in Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan at Vadodara. The development projects will include those related to the railways worth over Rs 16,000 crore.

The railway projects include 357-km-long New Palanpur-Madar section of the dedicated freight corridor, gauge conversion of 166-km-long Ahmedabad-Botad Section, and electrification of 81-km-long Palanpur-Mitha section, among others.

Citing various other initiatives for the redevelopment of Surat, Udhna, Somnath and Sabarmati stations, among others, the PMO said that these projects will help lower logistics cost and boost industries and agriculture sector in the region. They will also improve connectivity in the region and enhance passenger amenities, it said.

The statement said under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a total of 1.38 lakh houses will be inaugurated by the prime minister, including houses worth around Rs 1,800 crore in urban areas and houses worth over Rs 1,530 crore in rural areas.

In addition, 'Khat muhurat' of around 3,000 houses worth over Rs 310 crore will also be done.

Modi will also launch other development works at Kheda, Anand, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, and Panchmahal, worth over Rs 680 crore, which are aimed at furthering ease of living in the region, it said. He will also lay the foundation stone of Gujarat Central University in Kundhela village of Dabhoi taluka. Located about 20 km from Vadodara city, the university will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 425 crore and will cater to higher education needs of over 2,500 students.

Among other initiatives, the prime minister will launch 'Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana' with focus on improving maternal and child health. It will have an outlay of Rs 800 crore. Under the scheme, pregnant and lactating mothers will be given 2 kg of chickpeas, 1 kg of tur dal and 1 kg of edible oil free of cost from anganwadi centres every month.

The prime minister will also disburse around Rs 120 crore towards 'Poshan Sudha Yojana', which is now being extended to all tribal beneficiaries in the state, the PMO said.

This step is being taken after the success of the experiment of providing pregnant and lactating mothers from tribal districts with iron and calcium tablets and education on nutrition, it said.

Referring to the redevelopment of the Shree Kalika Mata temple, the PMO noted it is one of the oldest temples in the area and attracts pilgrims in large numbers. The redevelopment of the temple has been done in two phases. The inauguration of the first phase of redevelopment was done by Modi in April.