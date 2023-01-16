 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend BJP's national executive meet to draw roadmap for assembly polls

Jan 16, 2023 / 01:05 PM IST

During the two-day meeting, party state general secretaries will submit the performance report of their state units before the central leaders for review. JP Nadda's tenure as BJP chief ends January 20 and the party is expected to discuss the leadership question

BJP office bearers meeting at party headquarters in New Delhi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, party president Jagat Prakash Nadda and other members of the BJP’s highest decision-making body begin a two-day meeting in New Delhi on January 16 ahead of nine state polls due this year.

The party’s national executive, which also includes national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, state presidents, national general secretaries and 350 party leaders from across the country, would draw up the plan for a busy election year that opens with Tripura assembly polls in March, sources said.

Karnataka, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which send a sizable chunk of MPs to the Lok Sabha, too, are due for polls and the outcome can have a bearing on the national elections in 2024, when Modi will seek a third term.

Party’s state general secretaries will submit the performance report of their state units to the central leaders for a review, sources said.

Discussions are also expected on the new BJP chief as Nadda’s tenure ends on January 20. The economy and Jammu and Kashmir elections, too, would be discussed, sources said.

The meeting also comes days ahead of the Union Budget 2023, the last full budget of this government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.