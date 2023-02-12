 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No power can become hurdle between UP and development: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Feb 12, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

He was addressing a session on excise and sugar industry at the UP Global Investors Summit-2023 here.

Piyush Goyal said large companies must be sensitized to handhold MSMEs associated with them.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said under the able leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is moving forward and no power can become a hurdle between the state and development.

He was addressing a session on excise and sugar industry at the UP Global Investors Summit-2023 here. ”There is a wave of development in Uttar Pradesh, and it can be experienced in this meet. Under the able leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is moving, and no power can become a hurdle between Uttar Pradesh and development,” Goyal said.

He also said that until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally satisfied, he does not allow ministers to make any promises with the people and that the prime minister promotes competition in the federal structure. Goyal also said that in the past six years despite the COVID-19 pandemic, UP’s excise collection increased from Rs 14,500 crore to Rs 42,500 crore.

The minister highlighted that people of Australia are now becoming dependent on India for wine. Foreigners are liking the wine which is manufactured in India, he said, and added that apart from grapes, 27 other fruits are being used to manufacture liquor and wine.