No power can become hurdle between UP and development: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said under the able leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is moving forward and no power can become a hurdle between the state and development.

He was addressing a session on excise and sugar industry at the UP Global Investors Summit-2023 here. ”There is a wave of development in Uttar Pradesh, and it can be experienced in this meet. Under the able leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is moving, and no power can become a hurdle between Uttar Pradesh and development,” Goyal said.

He also said that until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally satisfied, he does not allow ministers to make any promises with the people and that the prime minister promotes competition in the federal structure. Goyal also said that in the past six years despite the COVID-19 pandemic, UP’s excise collection increased from Rs 14,500 crore to Rs 42,500 crore.

The minister highlighted that people of Australia are now becoming dependent on India for wine. Foreigners are liking the wine which is manufactured in India, he said, and added that apart from grapes, 27 other fruits are being used to manufacture liquor and wine.

He added that commitment of investment worth crores of rupees for Uttar Pradesh symbolises the fact that the people know that the law and order will boost the industry, and there is no fear, while working. "Investors are coming from different parts of the world to Uttar Pradesh. They are also reposing faith in the people of UP that they will vote for the decisive leadership of a double-engine government both in the state and in the country, which will take UP ahead on the path of development," Goyal said. HE holds the portfolios of Minister of Commerce & Industry; Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution and Textiles.

MP election year: CM Chouhan, Congress leader Nath engage in 'question war' on poll promises The Union Minister said that six years ago, UP was lagging behind in terms of ease of doing business, and today, it is number two in the country. Referring to StartUp India, he said that in 2016, the prime minister started StartUp India initiative and today, UP has become a leader in startups. Goyal said that six years ago, there were 500-600 startups in the country, but today there are over 90,000 startups, of which 8,277 are in UP. Minister of State (for independent charge) for excise Nitin Agarwal also addressed the gathering.

PTI