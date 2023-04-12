 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav meet Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, pledge to take opposition unity forward

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

The meeting at Kharge's residence comes amid talks of like-minded opposition parties coming together on a common platform to defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and pledged to take all opposition parties together for a united front against the BJP.

The meeting at Kharge's residence comes amid talks of like-minded opposition parties coming together on a common platform to defeat the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge said this was a historic meeting and it was decided to unite all parties to fight upcoming polls together.

Rahul Gandhi said this is a process to unite the parties and the opposition's vision will be developed together.