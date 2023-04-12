 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav hold 'historic' meet with Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi; pledge to take opposition unity forward

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, Kharge said the opposition will together protect the Constitution and democracy and will unitedly give a new direction to the country.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav held a ”historic” meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, and decided to bring together as many opposition parties as possible to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul Gandhi said the opposition will together develop its vision for the country and present the same before people as they fight the ongoing ideological battle together. This is the first formal effort in forging an opposition unity ahead of next year’s election as the Congress chief would be meeting top leaders of various opposition parties in the coming few days.

”We held a historic meeting here. A lot of issues were discussed and we decided that we will unite all parties and fight the upcoming polls in a united manner. We have made this decision and all of us will work for this,” he told reporters while lauding the efforts of Kumar, Yadav and others sitting along with him.