Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE | BJP not behind us, bearing our own hotel costs, say Shiv Sena rebels

Shiv Sena won't forget the betrayal done by rebel MLAs, says Aaditya Thackeray

"The important thing is that we will not forget the betrayal done by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. We (Shiv Sena) will win for sure," Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray told reporters outside the Sena Bhawan in Mumbai.

BJP not behind us, no party is paying our hotel expenses, say rebel Sena MLA

"No party is paying for our expenses (of hotel accommodation), our leader Eknath Shinde called us and we came and stayed here (Guwahati hotel); will pay the expenses. BJP isn't behind all of this," ANI quoted rebel Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar as saying.

Will move court if our faction of Shiv Sena not recognised, say rebel MLAs

"Recognition should be given to our faction. If it isn't given, we'll go to court and prove our existence and numbers. We have the numbers, but we respect CM Uddhav Thackeray, we won't speak against him. We must follow the path on which we fought the assembly elections," news agency ANI quoted rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar as saying.

Shiv Sena workers stage protest against rebel MLAs in Osmanabad

Shiv Sena workers staged a protest against the party's rebel MLAs Tanaji Sawant and Dnyanraj Chougule in Maharashtra's Osmanabad city on Saturday, an official said.

The Sena's group leader in Osmanabad Nagar Parishad Somnath Gurav said, “Sawant and Chougule have joined Eknath Shinde's faction. Sawant was made a minister earlier, Chougule has also won the assembly elections on Sena ticket.” Development projects worth crores of rupees are underway in their constituency, and the state government-led by Thackeray has provided funds for these projects. If they had anything to say, they should have met the chief minister and told him, Gurav said. “Now it is being heard that Shinde is using Bal Thackeray's name for his group of MLAs. Shinde should use their individual name for it and not Bal Thackeray's. They are not worthy of using the name,” the Sena leader said. (PTI)

Deputy Speaker issued disqualification notices to 16 Sena rebel MLAs

Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal has issued disqualification notices to 16 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs, who are currently in Guwahati, news agency ANI reported. They have been asked to file their written replies by Monday, 27th June, it added.

Video shows 8-10 persons damaging office of Shinde's son

A video that went viral on social media today showed some people damaging the board outside the office of Shrikant Shinde, Lok Sabha MP from Kalyan in Thane district and son of Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde.

It showed some people throwing stones at the Ulhasnagar office of Shrikant Shinde and they can also be heard raising pro-Uddhav Thackeray slogans. (PTI)

Shiv Sena passes resolution to stop rebel camp from using 'Balasaheb's name'

Shiv Sena, at its national executive committee meeting, passed a resolution to stop the rebel camp from using party patriarch Bal Thackeray's name. "No one will be allowed to use Balasaheb's name," it reportedly said. The party also authorised Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to take action against the rebel legislators.

'No one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name', says Uddhav as rebel group call themselves Shiv Sena - Balasaheb

"Some people are asking me to say something but I've already said that they(rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won't interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name," news agency ANI quoted Uddhav Thackeray as saying. The chief minister, who is also the Sena president, is chairing the party's national exeutive meet at the Sena Bhawan in central Mumbai.

Shinde group holds meet in Guwahati to mull next course of action: Reports

A meeting of the Eknath Shinde-led rebel group of Shiv Sena is currently underway at Radisson Blu Hotel in Assam's Guwahati, where they are staying since June 22. The next course of action is being mulled over at the meeting, reports said.

Just In | Section 144 imposed in Mumbai amid ongoing political row

Amid the escalating political tensions, the Mumbai police on June 25 imposed Section 144 of CrPC, which bars the gathering of five or more individuals. The prohibition will remain in force till July 10. Read more.

Just In | Maha Dy Speaker disqualifies rebel camp's no-confidence motion plea

The state's political temperature soared further today as Maharashtra's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal disqualified a plea moved by the camp of rebel MLA Eknath Shinde, seeking a no-confidence motion against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Sena national executive meet underway

The national executive meeting of the Shiv Sena is underway at the party's headquarters in the city on Saturday, where Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the party president, is expected to take a decision on the action against the rebel MLAs, including Eknath Shinde.

Thackeray was supposed to chair the meeting virtually from his residence "Matoshree". However, he reached the party headquarters - Shiv Sena Bhavan - at Dadar in central Mumbai.

The party's national executive is expected to authorise Thackeray to take decisions regarding the organisation in view of the rebellion by Shinde. Along with Shinde, another disgruntled party leader and former minister Ramdas Kadam, is expected to face action. Both of them are members of national executive. Kadam's son MLA Yogesh Kadam has joined the rebel camp in Guwahati.

The Shiv Sena has already filed a petition seeking disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs.

Talking to reporters outside the Sena Bhavan, Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai said, "The proceedings of the national executive meeting will be sent to the Election Commission."

Thackeray, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, had addressed the Shiv Sena cadres twice on Friday, in which he said he was ready to quit the post of Shiv Sena president if the workers feel he was not capable of running the party effectively.

With PTI inputs