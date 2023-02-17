 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Life affected in Itanagar in dawn-to-dusk bandh over APPSC paper leak

PTI
Feb 17, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

The bandh began at 5 am and thousands of people, including aggrieved aspirants and their parents, came out to the streets of the capital town in the early morning hour demanding cancellation of the scheduled swearing-in of the new APPSC chairman on Friday evening.

Life in Arunachal Pradesh capital town came to a grinding halt on Friday in a dawn-to-dusk 'public' bandh called to press for the fulfillment of the 13-point charter of demands of the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee-APPSC related to alleged leak of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper.

They damaged posters of President Droupadi Murmu, who is scheduled to arrive in the northeastern state on February 20 on a two-day visit.

There were reports of injury to several protestors in lathi charges by the police.