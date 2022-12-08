 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jiang Zemin laid to rest as unrest smoulders in China

Pranay Sharma
Dec 08, 2022 / 10:00 PM IST

When India conducted nuclear tests in 1998, Jiang Zemin had demanded that India roll back its nuclear weapons and sign the NPT and the CTBT.

Jiang Zemin file photo. (Image: AP)

The funeral of former Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Jiang Zemin has turned out to be an occasion for both China’s current supremo, Xi Jinping, and his detractors, to make a political point about the situation in the country.

Xi led hundreds of members of the political and military elite of China at the Great Hall of the People on Tuesday to pay tribute to the departed leader and asked the country to unite behind his leadership.

The ceremony was broadcast live on national television and sirens sounded across the country to mark three minutes of silence.

However, it came in the wake of nationwide protests against Xi’s zero-Covid policy and the restrictive measures put in place to enforce it.

Since the 1989 Tiananmen Square movement was put down brutally for seeking political reform, there have been no protests in China that challenged a national policy.

But last week, hundreds of people poured into the streets in cities and university campuses across China to protest against the restrictions of the pandemic measures.