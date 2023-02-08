India reformed out of conviction, not compulsion: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9 said India reformed out of conviction, not compulsion and people have got a respite from corruption as well as policy paralysis.

In his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi trained guns at the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), saying the Congress party lost an opportunity to tap into the country's potential during 2004-14.

“UPA’s trademark was to ensure every opportunity turns into a problem. World was engaging in technology, but they were stuck in the 2G, cash for a vote and Commonwealth game scams,” said Narendra Modi.

He said that before 2014, people in India were battling with inflation. PM Modi said during UPA’S 10-year rule, the country was gripped by terrorism from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and his government worked to eradicate it.

"During UPA's rule from Jammu and Kashmir to Northeast, there was no development but violence. Our government worked for the development and progress of people," said Modi. He said that the opposition is not indulging in constructive criticism. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, he said that many people who have an interest that Harvard should do research on several subjects.

Moneycontrol News