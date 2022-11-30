 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat elections 2022: First phase of voting tomorrow, all you need to know

Sohil Sehran
Nov 30, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

As many as 89 seats will go to the polls on December 1, with 788 candidates are in the fray across 19 districts of South Gujarat and the Kutch-Saurashtra region

The first of the two phases of voting for the Gujarat assembly will be held on December 1 when 89 constituencies will go to the polls in an election in which the ruling BJP is looking for a record seventh successive term.

The entry of Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party has made the Gujarat election, which used to be a straight fight between the BJP and Congress, a triangular contest.

In the first phase, 788 candidates are in the fray across 19 districts of South Gujarat and Kutch-Saurashtra region, according to the Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer. Of these candidates, 70 are women and 339 independents.

Among the 89 seats, 14 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and seven for Dalits. Polling will open at 8 am and continue till 5.30 pm.

Of the 2,39,76,670 voters who can exercise their franchise in the first phase, 1,24,33,362 are male, 1,15,42,811 are female and 497 are third gender voters.

The Election Commission of India has set up 25,430 polling booths for phase one, of these, 16,416 are in rural areas and 9,014 in urban areas.