Gujarat Election Result 2022 | Rivaba Jadeja hits it out of the park, wins Jamnagar North

Sohil Sehran
Dec 08, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST

Gujarat Election Result 2022: Rivaba Jadeja, who is the wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, had a stint with the Karni Sena before she joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election

BJP leader Rivaba Jadeja (Pic: @imjadeja twitter)

The BJP's Rivaba Jadeja, who is the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s, won from the Jamnagar North seat, beating her nearest rival Aam Aadmi Party’s Karsan Karmur by a margin of more than 40, 000 votes, with the party on track for a massive record win in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress’ Bhipendrasinh Jadeja finished third.

Rivaba Jadeja’s name figured in the first list of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates for the state elections. She was given the ticket after the party dropped incumbent legislator Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, also known as Hakubha.

Hakubha had won the seat on a Congress ticket in 2012 and later joined the BJP. He won in the 2017 by-poll.

Rivaba Jadeja had a stint in the Karni Sena, an organisation that hit the headlines in 2018 for its protests against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Padmavat, before joining the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

