Gujarat Assembly elections: Voting ends in first phase

Voting ended for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions at 5 pm on Thursday.

While the final voting figures were awaited, 48.48 per cent turn-out was recorded till 3 pm, the Election Commission said.Barring a few minor incidents and some reports of problems in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the voting process, which commenced at 8 am, remained largely peaceful.

The second phase of elections will be held on December 5 and results will be announced on December 8.