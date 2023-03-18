 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt must answer who will resign for lapse: Congress on conman posing as PMO official

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

Kiran Bhai Patel from Gujarat has been arrested by police from a five-star hotel in Srinagar for posing as an ’additional secretary’ in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and enjoying security cover besides other hospitality.

The Congress on Saturday expressed concern over the case of a conman posing as a PMO official and getting requisite perks, saying if the government is serious about the country’s security then it must make it clear who will resign for the lapse.

At a press conference, Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said it was a very serious matter pertaining to the country’s security and the government probably was not focussed on such matters as it was ”busy protecting the prime minister’s best friend”.

”If anyone asks questions to the Modi government, he is anti-national. Which national interest are you serving? If you are at least a little serious about the security of the nation, then tell me that at the political level who will resign in this matter?” Khera said.