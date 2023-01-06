 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

‘Ghar Wapsi' for Azad loyalists, 19 leaders rejoin Congress

Sohil Sehran
Jan 06, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Azad Party flounders as former deputy CM Tara Chand, four-time minister Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed and former legislator Thakur Balwan Singh return to the Congress

19 leaders who followed Ghulam Nabi Azad into DAP back in Congress.

Nineteen leaders who left the Congress to join Ghulam Nabi Azad’s newly minted Democratic Azad Party returned to the Grand Old Party on January 6, as Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra heads to Jammu and Kashmir in its final lap.

Former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, four-time minister Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, former legislator Thakur Balwan Singh and president of Bar Association Jammu MK Bhardwaj are among the leaders who rejoined the Congress as trouble brews for Democratic Azad Party months after its launch.

“We decided to leave Congress in haste and it was a blunder. All leaders are happy to have returned home and strengthen the secular forces,” said Tara Chand.

They were indebted to the Congress for giving them the opportunity to serve in various capacities, he said.

“Azad was a good friend and we always respected him as a leader. We realised, secular forces are under attack and came back to our home,” Chand added.

Chand, Singh and former minister Manohar Lal were expelled by Azad for “anti-party activities” in December, barely three months after he had hailed them as the backbone of the J&K Congress when they joined hands with him.