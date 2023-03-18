 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Full Bench of Election Commission to visit Assam for delimitation

PTI
Mar 18, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

The full bench of the Election Commission, comprising Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and two Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, will be visiting Assam from March 26 to 28 to hold talks with various stakeholders.

Prior to the delimitation exercise of constituencies in Assam, the full bench of the Election Commission of India will meet and hold discussions with various stakeholders, including political parties and civil society.

According to an official release on Saturday, the full bench of the Election Commission, comprising Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and two Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, will be visiting Assam from March 26 to 28 to hold talks with various sections.

"The Commission has decided to visit Assam for knowing the ground reality and expectations of the stakeholders and general public on the ongoing delimitation exercise in the state," it added.

The Election Commission of India has been entrusted for the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies of Assam.