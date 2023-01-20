EC deputes 3 special observers for deployment of forces in Tripura

The Election Commission of India on January 20 deputed three special observers to ensure proper deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the state that will vote for a new assembly on February 16.

The decision came a day after the poll body sought a report from the state’s chief electoral officer after Congress’ Tripura in-charge Ajoy Kumar was allegedly attacked in Jirania town.

“The report sought from the state government confirmed that Kumar sustained injuries in an unlawful rally. Incident happened in the area where permission was not given by the district authorities,” the poll body said in a statement.

On January 19, the Congress gave a representation to the EC, alleging Kumar was attacked by the workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party a day earlier. The EC directed chief electoral officer Kiran Gitte to get a report from director general of police (DGP) about the incident.

The poll panel has also directed the chief secretary and the DGP to ensure a level playing field for all political parties.

“Both chief secretary and DGP have been also directed to take action against three police officers for not taking action on time that led to escalation,” ECI statement said.

The three special observers have been asked to take stock of the situation, ensure proper deployment of forces and intensify enforcement measures. The Centre has deployed more than 100 companies of paramilitary forces in Tripura after the EC on January 18 called elections in Tripura as well as Meghalaya and Nagaland, which will vote on February 27. Tripura has a 60-member assembly, where the BJP-led coalition enjoys majority.

Moneycontrol News

