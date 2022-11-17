 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digvijaya Singh targets PM Modi, Gujarat CM over Morbi bridge collapse, terms it 'act of fraud of highest degree'

PTI
Nov 17, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST

Addressing a press conference here in poll-bound Gujarat, Rajya Sabha member Singh said there cannot be a bigger administrative failure than the bridge collapse tragedy last month which claimed 135 lives, and said CM Patel should have resigned over the incident.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over the Morbi bridge collapse and claimed it was an ”act of fraud of the highest degree”.

The suspension bridge located on the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on October 30, four days after it was reopened following its repair and renovation.

On October 31, police arrested nine persons, including four staff members of the OREVA group that was managing the Morbi suspension bridge, and filed a case against firms tasked with the maintenance and operation of the structure. Singh said, ”(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi had termed a bridge collapse in West Bengal as an ’act of fraud’ in response to the ’act of God’ comment of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader.

Modiji, was Morbi an act of God or an act of fraud?” ”It was a fraud of the highest degree and Modiji, you are responsible and accountable,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister claimed. Singh said Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel should have resigned over the tragedy. ”A Special Investigation Team has been formed, but no notification has been issued till today. Why is the SIT formed? SIT is a convenient way of protecting the accused criminals,” he alleged.

”This is the model of governance of Narendra Modi and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and their protege, the chief minister of Gujarat, who is being remote-controlled,” the Congress leader claimed. He also accused the PM of being responsible for criminalisation of politics.