Delhi Waqf Board irregularities case: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan granted bail

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, in a case connected with alleged irregularities in appointment, misappropriation of funds and misuse of official position as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested Khan after conducting raids at his premises on September 16.

According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines.

The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment, it said.

Further, it was alleged that Khan, as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, rented out several properties of the Waqf Board illegally amid allegations of corruption and favouritism, it added.

The FIR also alleged that Khan misappropriated funds of the Waqf Board comprising grants-in-aid from the Delhi Government.