 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Congress must be fulcrum of any Opposition alliance for 2024: Jairam Ramesh

PTI
Jan 28, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

The Congress general secretary also said in his view the Congress should be preparing to fight on its own in every state in the 2029 general elections.

Jairam Ramesh (Image: Reuters)

The Congress has to be the "fulcrum" of any Opposition alliance to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections as it is the only political force with a pan-India presence, senior leader Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday.

The Congress general secretary also said in his view the Congress should be preparing to fight on its own in every state in the 2029 general elections.

In an interview with PTI, Ramesh said he would certainly put his weight behind doing another yatra from Gujarat's Porbandar to Arunachal Pradesh's Parshuram Kund this year but the party has to take a call on it eventually.

"I certainly have been giving thought to it. Now whether the party will or not (undertake such a yatra), I cannot say. But ideally when the Bharat Jodo Yatra was thought of in Udaipur, there was also a thinking of moving West to East," said Ramesh, who along with Digvijaya Singh is considered to be the brain behind the Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra which will culminate on January 30 in Srinagar.