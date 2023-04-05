 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

The BJP leader attacked the Congress for according Rahul Gandhi a "special treatment" following his conviction in a defamation case and accused the party of pressuring the judiciary, and doing everything possible to stay relevant.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress on Wednesday, alleging the party has been left with no ideology except the one of a "traitor" which works against the country.

This party has insulted backward classes, sought proof of our armed forces' bravery and spoken about our soldiers being beaten up by China, Scindia said, in a direct attack on Gandhi who has been accused of making these remarks.

"The Congress has been left with no ideology. This Congress has been now left with only one ideology which is of a traitor, an ideology which works against the country," he told reporters.