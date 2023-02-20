 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cong sees politics of vengeance and vendetta behind ED raids on Chhattisgarh leaders

Sohil Sehran
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:43 PM IST

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused BJP of indulging in politics of vengeance.

Congress leaders alleged the raids were conducted three days ahead of the party’s 85th plenary session scheduled from February 24 to 26 at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

“ED, the organisation entrusted by Mr Modi. ED, exterminating democracy, has been raiding our senior colleagues in Chhattisgarh. Five or six of our very senior colleagues have been raided. This is clearly the politics of vendetta, politics of vengeance, politics of harassment,” said Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Congress is not intimidated with the ED raids. It will continue to hold the plenary session in Chhattisgarh. The party leaders are not afraid and have nothing to hide, said the veteran Congressman.