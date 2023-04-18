 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Calcutta HC orders transfer of graft case involving TMC MLA Tapas Saha to CBI

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST

The court said it will be appropriate if the CBI conducts the probe since it is investigating other cases of alleged illegal recruitments in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools on orders of another bench of the high court.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered that a school job-for-bribe case, in which Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Saha is an accused, be transferred to the CBI from the Anti-Corruption Branch of the West Bengal Police.

The court said it will be appropriate if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducts the probe since it is investigating other cases of alleged illegal recruitments in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools on orders of another bench of the high court.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha found it curious that the MLA had not been taken into custody despite material found against him while three other accused in the case had been arrested by the ACB.

He directed the transfer of the case, in which money was alleged to have been taken from people promising them jobs in Group C and D posts in primary and secondary schools, from the state ACB to the CBI.