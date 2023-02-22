 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cabinet approves the ratification of three protocols on Article 3, 50 and 56

Feb 22, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST

The ratification would affirm India’s commitment to the principles enshrined in the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the ratification of three Protocols on Article 3 bis and Article 50 (a) and Article 56 relating to amendments in the convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), 1944, according to a press release.

The articles of the Chicago Convention establish the privileges and obligations of all contracting States and promote international ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) adoption that regulate international air transport.

During the past 78 years, the Chicago Convention has undergone a few amendments and India has been ratifying such amendments from time to time. The ratification has been approved in the following three protocols relating to amendments in the Convention on International Civil Aviation “Chicago Convention”, 1944:


According to the release, the ratification would affirm India’s commitment to the principles enshrined in the Convention on International Civil Aviation. The ratification would provide better chances and opportunity for India to become more instrumental in matters pertaining to international civil aviation.

