Amid poll anticipation, Home Minister Amit Shah visiting Jammu today

Sohil Sehran
Jan 13, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Elections in the union territory could take place between April and May, say sources, and the BJP has begun gearing up for the battle

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah (Illustration: Suneesh K)

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gearing up for assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, expected to be held this year, union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security meet today at the Raj Bhawan in Jammu and discuss various measures to counter terrorism in the region.

The meeting assumes significance as the Jammu region, which has remained largely peaceful, has witnessed a rise in terror activities in the recent past.

“Top officials of all the security agencies will remain present in the meeting and discuss various structural changes in the security grid. The idea is to ensure a conducive atmosphere as terrorists are shifting their focus towards the Jammu region,” said a senior home ministry official.

The home minister, after landing in Jammu at 11 am, will visit Dhangri village in Rajouri district to meet the family members of seven civilians, including two children, who were killed in terror attacks on January 1 and 2.

Sources said that during the meeting with family members, Shah will hand over job appointment letters to them, said sources. The union territory administration has already announced an ex-gratia cash compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the terror attack victims.