10% of crop loss compensation will go to farm labourers, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Apr 28, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said 10 per cent of the total compensation for crop damage due to any natural calamity will now go to farm labourers in the state.

Speaking after holding a Cabinet meeting here as part of his government’s ’Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ (government at your doorstep) programme, Mann said the decision was taken keeping in mind the problems faced by farm labourers, who lose work and income when a crop gets damaged due to heavy rain or hailstorm.

Mann said this decision is a gift to the working class, who toil to produce crops, ahead of the Labour Day on May 1. The first Cabinet meeting under the ’Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ programme was held at the Circuit House in Ludhiana, about 100 km from Chandigarh.

Mann said most Cabinet meetings will now be held outside Chandigarh as it will give officials and ministers a chance to take feedback from people, listen to their grievances and address them on the spot. He said Cabinet meetings will now be held in places like Moga, Mansa, Hoshiarpur and even in a large village.