The Game Changers Summit 2022 | Powering India’s Journey To Net Zero

Moneycontrol News
Aug 12, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST

[Vivriti presents The Game Changer Summit 2022 in partnership with CNBC-TV18] This is a space where pathbreakers meet path makers and innovation provides inspiration. As part of the summit, Vivriti and CNBC-TV18 bring to you a series of podcasts, a celebration of impactful stories of innovation and entrepreneurship.

In this podcast, Vineet Sukumar, MD & CEO of Vivriti Capital & Vivriti Asset Management talks about Vivriti's journey, objectives and The Game Changer Summit 2022.

Lt Col Monish Ahuja (Retd.) , Managing Director, Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Private Limited (PRESPL) talks about his entrepreneurial journey, outline benefits of biomass energy, challenges faced in biomass energy business, PRESPL’s role in converting farm-agri residue into forms of energy, expectations from the government on bio-energy sector and outline global trends in renewable energy sector.

Saif Dhorajiwala, Founder Director, Fourth Partner Energy shares his insights on company’s objectives and future plans, India’s regulatory policies for energy companies, global trends in renewable energy sector, regulatory policies, addressing distribution challenges in India, India’s position in the solar power market.

