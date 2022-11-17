 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Podcast | Why are investors ignoring LIC and what can change sentiment?

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

In this podcast, Moneycontrol Pro analyst Neha Dave in conversation with Santosh Nair, explains the factors behind the LIC stock’s underperformance and what can change sentiment for the country’s number one life insurance company.

LIC’s net profit surged in the September quarter, but that has done little for the stock price, which is still a good 30 percent below its issue price. The profit figure may have been boosted by one-off factors, but there were plenty of other positives in the financial performance, which the market is not yet willing to acknowledge.

The points discussed in the podcast include:

• The product portfolio of LIC and its strengths and weakness

• The key parameters to value a life insurance company