Texas School Shooting | A look at some of the deadliest terror attacks on schools

Moneycontrol News

Many countries around the world have suffered school attacks and shootings. As the US mourns the victims of Texas school shooting, here’s a look at some of the deadliest terror attacks on schools.December 2012 | Sandy Hook Elementary School, US | A 20-yr-old Adam Lanza, killed his mother before taking his guns and driving to the school where he killed 20 children, along with six adults. Lanza then killed himself as police arrived at the school.December 2014 | Peshawar School Massacre, Pakistan | A group of Taliban fighters, heavily armed with grenades and automatic rifles, entered the school and opened fire on school staff and children. The attackers killed more than 140 people, 132 of them were children.April 2015 | Garissa University College, Kenya | The attackers singled out and shot those identified as Christians. Somali-based Islamist group al-Shabab took the responsibility for the shooting.February 2018 | Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, US | 19-yr-old Nikolas Cruz, former student of the school, opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle on students and staff, killing 14 students and three educators and injuring many other.October, 2018 | Crimea College Attack, Crimea | 18-yr-old Vladislav Roslyakov, a student of the Kerch polytechnic college, carried out the attack, using a rifle and a homemade bomb. 20 people, including 15 teenagers and five adults were killed. Roslyakov killed himself at the site of the attack.May 2021 | Kazan School Shooting, Russia | 19-yr-old Ilnaz Galyaviyev shot and killed nine people and injured 21 others in a shooting and bombing attack at his former school.May 2022 | Texas Elementary School Shooting, US | 18-yr-old Salvador Rolando Ramos first shot his own grandmother, fled the scene, and crashed his car outside of the school. At the school he began a bloody rampage. The toll continues to rise as many victims remain hospitalized. The shooter was killed at the site of the attack.