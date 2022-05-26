English
    Stocks to Watch Today | Coal India, Hindalco, Infosys and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2022 / 06:42 AM IST
    Results on May 26. Hindalco, Motherson Sumi, Muthoot Finance, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Aarti Surfactants, Oberoi Realty, Aban Offshore, AllCargo Logistics, Ansal API, Astra Zeneca, Berger Paints, Colgate Palmolive India, Cummins India, Good Year India, Gujarat State Fertilizers Corporation, India Glycols, Jet Airways, Kirloskar Industries, MRO-Tek, NMDC, Page Industries, Prestige Estate Projects, Quess Corp, Shalimar Paints, Sudarshan Chemicals.
    NHPC consolidated profit increases by 6.8 percent year on year to Rs 515 crore for March quarter. NHPC, the hydro-electricity generating company reported a 6.8 percent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 515 crore aided by deferred tax credit Rs 87.8 crore against a deferred tax expense of Rs 394 crore during the same period last year. The consolidated revenue for the company inched higher by 4 percent on year to Rs 1,674 crore. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per equity share of Rs 10 each which is in addition to the dividend of Rs 1.31 per equity share already paid for FY22.
    Infosys collaborates with Palo Alto Networks to create network security solutions. Infosys collaborates with Palo Alto Networks to create state of the art network security solutions that enable global organizations to secure hybrid cloud infrastructure from a single unified platform, while maximizing existing investments and integrating SASE and Zero-Trust architecture components. The companies will enhance these security solutions for their worldwide customers like Mercedes-Benz, among others.
    MOIL Limited reports a 13 percent year on year jump in its net profit. MOIL Limited reports a 13 percent year on year jump in its net profit to Rs 131 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 116 crore during the last year period aided by lower inventory costs and lower other expenses. The revenues for the quarter increased marginally by 4 percent to Rs 467.9 crore.
    Kolte Patil Developers net rises 28.6 percent on year. Kolte Patil Developers net rises 28.6 percent on year to Rs 26.8 crore compared to Rs 20.9 crore recorded during the year ago period aided by 7 percent improvement in realizations. The revenues for the Pune based developer improved 27 percent on year to Rs 376 crore.
    Coal India Limited consolidated profit surges 46.3 percent year on year. Coal India Limited consolidated profit surges 46.3 percent for the quarter to Rs 6,715 crore as against a profit of Rs 4,589 crore during the same period last year. The revenues were higher by 22.5 percent at Rs 32,707 crore compared to Rs 26,700 crore last year. The growth was aided by higher production and offtake coupled by the increase in average realizations. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-22.
    Birla Soft promoters will not be participating in the proposed share buyback. Birla Soft promoters will not be participating in the proposed share buyback program of the company. The company on May 23 had proposed to buyback of upto 7,800,000 fully paid equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Company.
    Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd reports a 69 percent YoY jump in its profit for the quarter to Rs 107.2 crore. Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd reports a 69 percent jump in its profit for the quarter to Rs 107.2 crore as against a profit of Rs 63.4 crore in the March 2021 ended quarter. The growth was aided by the robust demand and better realization for yarn during the quarter. The revenue for the reported quarter improved 37.2 percent to Rs 999.37 crore compared to Rs 728.4 crore last year.
    Suzlon Energy net loss widens 261 percent on year to Rs 204.3 crore. Suzlon Energy net loss widens 261 percent to Rs 204.3 crore for the March quarter as against a loss of Rs 56.7 crore during the last year period impacted by higher tax expense. The consolidated profit however, more than doubled to Rs 2,478.8 crore from Rs 1,141 crore reported in the corresponding period of last year.
    Praj Industries Ltd profit after tax rises 10.8 percent YoY. Praj Industries Ltd profit after tax rises 10.8 percent YoY to Rs 57.65 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as against a PAT of Rs 52.01 crore during the same period of last year. The revenues for the quarter jumped 46.2 percent on year to Rs 829 crore. The company has declared a final dividend of Rs 4.2 per equity share of Rs 2 per share for FY 2021-22.
    Torrent Pharma declared a dividend of Rs 23 per share and announced bonus issue. Torrent Pharma declared a dividend of Rs 23 (460 percent) per share of Rs 5 each including a special dividend of Rs 15 per equity share. The pharma major also announced a bonus issue of 1:1 i.e. one equity share for each fully paid up equity share held. Consequent to the bonus issue, the total paid up share capital will be Rs. 169.22 Crores from the existing Rs. 84.62 crore.
    V-Mart Retail declares a net loss of Rs 2.6 crore for the quarter. V-Mart Retail declares a net loss of Rs 2.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. The loss has increased from a loss of Rs 1.47 crore reported by the company during the year ago period. The revenues however, jumped 30.4 percent to Rs 458.77 crore compared to Rs 351.9 crore in the same quarter last year. The company witnessed an overall increase in almost all its expenses which impacted the bottomline. The company recommended a final dividend of Rs.0.75 per fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10 each, aggregating to Rs.148.12 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2022.
    IIFL Wealth Management declared first interim dividend for FY22-23. IIFL Wealth Management declared first interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23 of Rs. 20/- (Rupees twenty only) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each. It has fixed record date as Thursday, June 2, 2022, for this purpose and the said interim dividend will be paid on or before Thursday, June 23, 2022.
    Power Finance Corporation net rises 10 percent on year to Rs 4,296 crore. The state owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has reported a 10 percent year on year increase of in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 4,296 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. The consolidated revenue for the company witnessed a modest improvement of 4 percent on year to Rs 18,853 crore. Lower finance costs and lower impairment on financial instruments, more than compensated for the higher loss on transaction exchange. The company has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share of Rs 10 each in addition to a dividend of Rs 10.75 already paid during FY2021-22.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
    first published: May 26, 2022 06:42 am
