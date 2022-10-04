Sputnik 1 mission Anniversary: Things to know about the world’s first artificial satellite

The word ‘Sputnik’ originally meant ‘fellow traveler’ but has become synonymous with ‘satellite’ in modern Russian.
On October 4, 1957, the former Soviet Union launched Earth’s first artificial satellite, Sputnik 1, marking the start of the space race. Here are a few things to know about the mission that marked the start of the space race. (Image: News18 Creative)
Sputnik 1 looked like a pressurized sphere made of aluminum alloy which carried four whip-like antennas that were 2.4-2.9 m long. (Image: News18 Creative)
The word ‘Sputnik’ originally meant ‘fellow traveler’ but has become synonymous with ‘satellite’ in modern Russian. (Image: News18 Creative)
Sputnik 1 mission had five primary scientific objectives. Take a look… (Image: News18 Creative)
Sputnik 1 was the first artificial satellite to orbit the Earth and began the space age. (Image: News18 Creative)