Sputnik 1 mission Anniversary: Things to know about the world’s first artificial satellite

Moneycontrol News
Oct 04, 2022 / 07:12 PM IST

The word ‘Sputnik’ originally meant ‘fellow traveler’ but has become synonymous with ‘satellite’ in modern Russian.

(Image: NASA)

On October 4, 1957, the former Soviet Union launched Earth’s first artificial satellite, Sputnik 1, marking the start of the space race. Here are a few things to know about the mission that marked the start of the space race. (Image: News18 Creative) Sputnik 1 looked like a pressurized sphere made of aluminum alloy which carried four whip-like antennas that were 2.4-2.9 m long. (Image: News18 Creative) The word ‘Sputnik’ originally meant ‘fellow traveler’ but has become synonymous with ‘satellite’ in modern Russian. (Image: News18 Creative) Sputnik 1 mission had five primary scientific objectives. Take a look… (Image: News18 Creative)
Sputnik 1 was the first artificial satellite to orbit the Earth and began the space age. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
