In Pics | PM Modi takes over G20 presidency from Indonesia as leaders end summit

Members of the Group of 20 leading economies have ended their meeting by declaring that most of them strongly condemn the war in Ukraine and warning that the conflict is intensifying fragilities in the world's economy.Taking the gavel from Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would attempt "to take Indonesia's commendable initiatives forward". (Image: AP)Prime Minister Narendra Modi shook hands with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo during the handover ceremony at the G20 Leaders' Summit. (Image: AP)"Excellencies, India is assuming the responsibility of the G-20 at a time when the world is dealing with geopolitical tensions, economic recession, increased prices of food and energy, and the long-term adverse effects of the pandemic all at once," PM Modi said. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed a session via video conferencing during the G20 Leaders' Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. (Image: AP)The summit's closing declaration on November 16 was noteworthy in highlighting that countries such as China and India, which have significant trade ties with Moscow, have stopped short of outright condemnation of the war. (Image: AP)Still, it acknowledged "there were other views and different assessments" and stated that the G-20 is "not the forum to resolve security issues". (Image: AP)