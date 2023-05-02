In Pics: Flower fields of Carlsbad

Friends take pictures of themselves amid a field of giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, United States. (Source: Reuters)
A field worker picks giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers as a group of people pose for a picture at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
A women takes a picture of a field of giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
Field workers pick giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers as people take a picture at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
A group of women walk past a field of giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
Friends Carla Pergl, Diane Ferdig and Lori Reichle of Orange County take a selfie amid a field of giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
People pose for a picture amid a field of giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
A couple sits on a bench amid a field of giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers as they take a picture at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)
A man looks out over a field of giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S. (Source: Reuters)