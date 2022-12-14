G20 Summit in India: Day 2 of of Development Working Group meeting ends with talk on India's key priorities

Moneycontrol News

Substantive discussions on India’s key priorities proposed for the Development Working Group (DWG) agenda began on Day 2 of the 1st DWG Meeting in Mumbai on December 14. The DWG, one of 13 Working Groups under the G20 Sherpa Track, has been the custodian of the development agenda in the G20 since its inception in 2010. It was also one of the first WGs to be conceptualised after the 2008 financial crisis. (Image: G20)The DWG meeting will focus on G20 collective actions for accelerating progress on the SDGs, and support developing countries in dealing with immediate concerns relating to food, fuel and fertilizer security. (Image: G20)The first meeting of DWG under India’s G20 Presidency is underway in Mumbai, from December 13-16. G20 member, guest countries and invited International Organisations are attending the meeting in person. (Image: G20)The first day of the meeting witnessed two sides events on "Data for Development (D4D): Role of G20 in advancing the 2030 Agenda” and “Infusing new LiFE into Green Development,” as per the press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. (Image: G20)Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Taj Mahal Palace Hotel were lit up to welcome G20 delegates out on a walk. (Image: G20)G20 delegates enjoyed the traditional culture of Maharashtra, with some playing the dhol. (Image: G20)Along with G20 delegates, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant also visited Gateway of India on December 13. (Image: G20)Cultural programs showcasing Maharashtra’s folk dance and musical traditions were presented at the Gateway of India. (Image: G20) (With inputs from agencies)