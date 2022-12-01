G20 2023 Summit: All you need to know about the Group of Twenty

Moneycontrol News

India’s G20 presidency begins on December 1, 2022. A look at what the Group of Twenty is about and what the presidency means for India. (Image: News18 creative)The Group of Twenty is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, made up of 19 countries and the European Union, representing the world’s major developed and emerging economies. (Image: News18 creative)The G20 started out in 1999 as a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors. Following the global financial crisis in 2008, the urgent need for a meeting of the G20 at the leaders’ level emerged. (Image: News18 creative)The forum has met every year since 1999, with leaders meeting for an annual G20 Leaders’ Summit since 2008. (Image: News18 creative)Each year, the presidency invites guest countries to participate. Spain is invited as a permanent guest. (Image: News18 creative)G20 nations accounts for 85 percent of world economy, 75 percent of world trade and 66 percent of world population. (Image: News18 creative)A look at the G20’s share of the global economy. (Image: News18 creative)The G20 is the premier global forum for discussing economic issues. (Image: News18 creative)The G20 operates without a permanent secretariat or staff. The chair rotates annually among the members and is selected from a different regional grouping of countries. (Image: News18 creative)The presidency will offer India a chance to steer the G20 agenda. India will also be responsible for hosting G20 meetings throughout the year. (Image: News18 creative)Since 2008, developing countries have chaired the summit only on four occasions. (Image: News18 creative)“India will assume the G20 presidency for the coming year. Our agenda will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented. We will work to realize all aspects of our vision of ‘one earth, one family, one future’,” PM Modi said after the G20 presidency was handed over to India by Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the end of the two-day G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. (Image: News18 creative)