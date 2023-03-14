 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Explainer: How wildfire starts and spread; all you need to know

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

As wildfires continue in Odisha and Goa, here’s a look at how wildfires get started and why they spread so fast.

The Science of wildfires (Source: AP)

1/9
Hot summer days increase the risk that wildfires will ignite or spread. Over the last few years, there’s been a global increase in the frequency and severity of such fires.
2/9
Wildfire is an uncontrolled fire in an area of combustible vegetation that occurs in the countryside or a wilderness.
3/9
Wildfires require three things to ignite and eventually spread: fuel, heat and oxygen (commonly referred to as the fire triangle).
4/9
The composition of fuel (trees or vegetation in an area) influences how quickly a fire will spread.
5/9
How fast and far wildfires spread depends on three factors: fuel, weather and topography (collectively known as the fire behavior triangle).
6/9
Heat always rises. This makes steep slopes a risky area for wildfires. If a fire ignites at the bottom of a slope, the hot air rises and begins to preheat the trees above making them ready to ignite once the fire reaches them.
7/9
Elevation and direction of the slope also affect how fast wildfire spreads.
8/9
Wind supplies fire with additional oxygen. It also causes embers to move across a landscape at a faster rate.
9/9
More than 36 percent of India’s forest cover has been estimated to be prone to frequent forest fires.