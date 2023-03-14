In Pics: Top dogs compete at Britain's Crufts Dog Show 2023

1/9 Handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote and Lagotto Romagnolo named Orca celebrate after winning the best in show on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

2/9 A Yorkshire Terrier attends on the fourth day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

3/9 A dog owner and her Afghan Hound compete on the third day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

4/9 A dog handler and her Shetland Sheepdog compete on the second day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

5/9 A dog owner and her Coton De Tulear compete on the fourth day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

6/9 A dog owner prepares her Standard Poodle for competing on the fourth day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

7/9 A dog and its owner arrives on the fourth day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)

8/9 A dog handler and his Miniature Wire Haired Dachshund compete on the third day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)