    In Pics: Top dogs compete at Britain's Crufts Dog Show 2023

    Orca, the Logotto Romagnolo, won the Best in Show at the Crufts 2023 do show on March 12. A look at the top dogs compete at Britain's Crufts dog show.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
    Handler Javier Gonzalez Mendikote and Lagotto Romagnolo named Orca celebrate after winning the best in show on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
    A Yorkshire Terrier attends on the fourth day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
    A dog owner and her Afghan Hound compete on the third day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
    A dog handler and her Shetland Sheepdog compete on the second day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
    A dog owner and her Coton De Tulear compete on the fourth day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
    A dog owner prepares her Standard Poodle for competing on the fourth day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
    A dog and its owner arrives on the fourth day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
    A dog handler and his Miniature Wire Haired Dachshund compete on the third day at the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
    Old English Sheepdogs compete with their handlers on the second day of the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
    first published: Mar 14, 2023 11:42 am