Week in pictures: Stunning photos from around the world

Associated Press

A reveler laughs as she waits for the countdown during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York.Fireworks light-up the sky over the London Eye in central London to celebrate the New Year.A man rides a horse during Epiphany celebrations in the village of Pietrosani, Romania, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. According to the local Epiphany traditions, following a religious service, villagers have their horses blessed with holy water and then compete in a race.Palestinians inspect the site of a house that was demolished by the Israeli army in the West Bank village of Kafr Dan, near Jenin.The body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid out in state inside St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican.The Donate Life float, winner of the Sweepstakes Award, rolls down Colorado Boulevard at the 134th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.A man reacts next to the body of his wife, killed during a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.