Cyclone Mandous: Chennai braces for heavy rain, storm; issues precautionary measures

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

Chennai continues to receive rainfall as Cyclone Mandous approaches. The cyclone will cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota around midnight of December 9 to early hours of December 10. (Image: AP)Fishing boats anchored at the sea-shore ahead of the landfall of cyclonic storm in Chennai. (Image: Network 18)Gusty winds and high waves lash on an embankment in Chennai. Three Tamil Nadu districts of Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kancheepuram are on red alert as Cyclone Mandous maintains severe intensity. (Image: Network 18)The wooden ramp constructed for the differently abled at Marina Beach, Chennai was damaged on Friday. It was inaugurated only a week ago. (Image: Network 18)Satellite image taken between 9am to 9:27am IST shows the location of Cyclone Mandous, in the Bay of Bengal on December 9. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Cyclone Mandous lay over the southwest Bay of Bengal about 270km ESE of Karaikal and will cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and the adjoining south AP coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota around midnight of December 9. (Image: PTI)Schools and colleges in Chennai have been closed after the cyclone warning by the IMD. As Cyclone Mandous is likely to become severe and gather more intensity, the Greater Chennai Corporation issued precautionary measures and ordered to close all parks and playgrounds till further notice. (Image: Network18)"NDRF team is fully prepared for Cyclone Mandous. Our officers are trained in areas like MFR, CSSR, rope rescuing, deep water diving etc. We're 24 hours on duty and will do our best to help the people," Sandeep Kumar, Sub-inspector, NDRF. (Image: ANI)A red alert has been issued for 13 districts in Tamil Nadu for December 9, while six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been stationed. (Image: Network18)