In Pics: Tibetan Buddhist monks usher in Year of the Water Hare in Himachal Pradesh

Exiled Tibetan Buddhist monks blow ceremonial horns during an early morning prayer session to usher in the Year of the Water Hare in Dharamshala.Tibetans offer ceremonial scarves in front of an altar during an early morning prayer session to usher in the Year of the Water Hare in Dharamshala.An exiled Tibetan Buddhist monk holds a prayer book in his mouth as he adjusts his robe during an early morning prayer session to usher in the Year of the Water Hare in Dharamshala.Exiled Tibetan Buddhist monks in yellow ceremonial hats read from a prayer book as others stand during an early morning prayer session to usher in the Year of the Water Hare in Dharamshala.Tibetan Buddhist monks wait to serve tea and refreshments during an early morning prayer session to usher in the Year of the Water Hare in Dharamshala.Exile Tibetan Buddhist monks in yellow ceremonial hats participate in an early morning prayer session to usher in the Year of the Water Hare in Dharamshala.