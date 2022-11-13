This week in pics: Stunning images from across the world

The environmental activist Modou Fall, who many simply call "Plastic Man", poses for a photo at the Yarakh Beach littered by trash and plastics in Dakar, Senegal, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. As he walks, plastics dangle from his arms and legs, rustling in the wind while strands drag on the ground. On his chest, poking out from the plastics, is a sign in French that says, "No to plastic bags."A man peers from a depiction of Eros, the Greek god of love, by Polish sculptor Igor Mitoraj downtown Krakow, Poland, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Eros Bound, an artwork said to symbolize the decay of civilizations is placed in the 13th century main square of the old city area of Krakow.Migrants show placards demanding the disembark for all as the wait aboard of the Norway-flagged Geo Barents rescue ship , in Catania's port, Sicily, southern Italy. The Geo Barents, and the German-flagged Humanity1 have been allowed to disembark what the Italian authorities defined "vulnerable people" and minors, while other two ships carrying rescued migrants remained at sea.Enthusiasts dressed in historical costumes enjoy a ride on their penny-farthing bicycles during their traditional race in Prague, Czech Republic.A self-propelled artillery vehicle fires near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine.The full moon rises behind the Acropolis hill and the ancient Parthenon Temple, in Athens, Greece.Dressed as a "Catrina," a participant prepares to join a Day of the Dead celebration, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.Maasai children stand beside a zebra that local residents said died due to drought, as they graze their cattle at Ilangeruani village, near Lake Magadi, in Kenya. Parts of Kenya have experienced four consecutive seasons with inadequate rain in the past two years, with dire effects for people and animals, including livestock.Kashmiri Muslim women devotees weep while praying as a priest displays a relic of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani outside his shrine in Srinagar.