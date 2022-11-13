In pics: England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to win T20 World Cup 2022

England players celebrate winning the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 Final between Pakistan and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 13.

England's Ben Stokes (L) and teammate Sam Curran celebrate after victory in the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 final cricket match England and Pakistan at The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 13.

England's Ben Stokes, right, celebrates hitting the winning runs against Pakistan during the final of the T20 World Cup Cricket tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

England's Ben Stokes (L) and Liam Livingstone celebrate their win in the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket final match between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13.

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi grimaces after bowling a delivery to England during the final of the T20 World Cup Cricket tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

England's Moeen Ali plays a shot during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket final match between England and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13.

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, second right, is attended to after falling while catching out England's Harry Brook during the final of the T20 World Cup Cricket tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

England's Ben Stokes reacts after playing a shot during the final of the T20 World Cup cricket at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between England and Pakistan in Melbourne, Australia.

Pakistan's Haris Rauf, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler during the final of the T20 World Cup Cricket tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.